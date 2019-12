Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng creates exquisitely detailed miniature dioramas that are featured in an incredible range of scenarios that address both the real and the surreal.

In one vignette, a (relatively) giant Unicorn Gundam invades a scale replica of Cheng’s apartment while another features a home with a mossy roof and rusting car in front. The dioramas are so well crafted that if it weren’t for Cheng’s hand entering the picture for scale, nothing would appear amiss in terms of size.