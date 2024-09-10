Miniature Horses Play Keyboards While Providing Therapy to Patients at Hospitals They Visit

The Mini Therapy Horses provide comfort and compassion and will even play a measure or two of improvisational jazz on a keyboard with their noses when they visit hospitals and emergency workers all around Los Angeles.

Mini Therapy Horses works closely with hospitals, facilities and other organizations across Los Angeles to provide equine assisted therapy/equine assisted activity (EAT/EAA) to those who need it most. Whether it’s a patient at Shriners Hospital for Children or a veteran at the VA Hospital, Mini Therapy Horses brings hope and healing to those in need.

The organization features a number of very loving miniature horses, all of whom have been trained by an experienced equestrian.

The minis have all been trained and continue to train with our founder, Victoria Nodiff-Netanel. Victoria competed in dressage for many years and is an excellent horsewoman. When she started Mini Therapy Horses in 2008, Victoria was able to call upon her decades of experience to train her first therapy horse, Pearl.