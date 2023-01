Hobbyist Builds Mini Monster House Out of a Tissue Box

Midnight Hobbies cleverly built an anthropomorphic mini Monster House using a tissue box, packaging cardboard, and popsicle sticks. After carefully constructing the building, he painted the whole thing matte black. He then added tea lights, and great big teeth, giving the house an anthropomorphic appearance.

Today I try my hand at making a miniature Monster House from a tissue box. Wish me luck…

