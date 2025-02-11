Creative Craftsman Builds a Mini House With a Working Elevator For His Beloved Pets

Xing Zhilei, an incredibly creative craftsman, built a mini house with a working elevator for his beloved pets, which includes cats, hamsters, dogs and even a spider. This process took Xing two years to make, but, as he explained, he loves to do this type of work and wants to provide his pets and his children with a life he didn’t have when he was young.

The reason I built a mini home from my pets is because I wanted them to live in the luxurious home that I never had growing up. While it may look nice to us humans, the pets don’t quite know what to make of it.

Xing had previously build a half-scale home for his kids, but when his wife opened a pet shop, he felt that this would be great for the animals and bring in customers.

Two years ago, I made a mini-home for my kid that was half scale. It turns out the videos I made went crazy viral really quickly. So when my wife opened up a pet shop, I decided to build something inside of it to attract customers.

Xing Keeps Adding More to the Mini Home

