Mini DIY Drop Saw and Table Saw Assembly Kits for Small Scale Model Making

HobbyKing has released build your own mini drop saw and mini table saw assembly kits that are “ideal for most small scale hobbies from planes to trains to boats.” They are available to purchase from the HobbyKing shop.

Build your own mini drop saw with this great assembly kit. Featuring an 80mm saw blade and brushed 12V motor, this power tool can be used to make a quick, accurate crosscuts. Create a selected angle and cut into your workpiece to resize and reshape. (read more)

Build your own table saw with this simple DIY assembly kit. The blade protrudes above the table while supporting the material that’s being cut. Vary the depth of the cut by moving the blade up and down so that it protrudes higher or lower. (read more)