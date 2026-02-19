‘Mindful Drinking’ – A Thoughtful Roadmap For Reducing Alcohol Consumption Over 30 Days

Beverage expert Lars Dahlhaus of Momentum Brewery, a New York brewer that focuses solely on non-alcoholic (NA) craft beer, has written “Mindful Drinking”, a very thoughtful book about moderation in one’s life. The book does not suggest prohibiting alcohol, but rather provides a sensible roadmap to reduce alcohol consumption over the course of 30 days.

Whether you’re sober-curious, flex-drinking, doing a 30-day reset, or simply looking for better options, this book helps you rethink your relationship with alcohol—and discover what actually works for you. This isn’t about restriction. It’s about awareness, choice, and momentum.

Momentum Brewery