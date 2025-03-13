How the Mind and Body Need to Work Together for a Person to Find Meaningful Purpose in Life

The colorful whiteboard animation series After Skool vividly illustrated an insightful talk given by Dr. Joe Dispenza about how a person’s thoughts, which come from the mind, and feelings, which come from the body, have to be in full alignment in order to ease suffering, affect meaningful change in their life, and create a new state of being. Instead of being stuck in a pattern of suffering, a person can tell themselves a new story.

Because the brain is in constant communication with your body, you begin to think the way you feel which makes more chemical for you to feel the way you think…That’s mind and body and opposition we have to recondition the body to a new mind ..We have these brains to allow us to move into new state of being…responds to who you’re being not what you’re thinking not what you’re feeling but the combination of how you’re thinking and how you’re feeling.