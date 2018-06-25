Milo Ventimiglia Recaps Both Time Traveling Seasons of ‘This Is Us’ In Twelve Minutes

With the announcement that the third season of the runaway hit This Is Us will premiere September 25, 2018 on NBC, actor Milo Ventimiglia who plays patriarch Jack Pearson, thoroughly recapped both previous seasons of the show in 12 minutes. This was a bit more challenging than recaps of other shows, because Ventimiglia had to make sure he included the emotional plot lines from the past, present and the future.

Make sure you have an entire two seasons worth of tissue handy and a gallon of water to rehydrate because you’ll cry all the liquid out of your entire body.