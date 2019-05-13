The Number of Times a Button or Lever Has Been Pressed or Flipped on the Millenium Falcon in Star Wars

A “Star Wars By the Numbers” episode of Star Wars Kids counts the number of times a button, switch or lever has been pressed or flipped on the Millenium Falcon throughout the entire series of live-action Star Wars films. By their count, it’s at least 355 times.

The Millennium Falcon is the fastest ship in the galaxy! It is filled with buttons, switches, and levers that control its amazing maneuvers and unlock its surprises — in this episode of Star Wars By the Numbers, discover ever switch flip, button press, and control interaction in the Millennium Falcon!