Graceful Military Dog Positions Himself Between His Human’s Legs to Move Together in Strategic Synch

Dog trainer and security consultant Robert Zembrzuski and his amazing dog Milo” The Machine” of K9 Lenin in Luton, Bedforshire, England, very skillfully demonstrated a specific form of tactical crowd control in which Milo positions himself between Zembrzuski’s legs and the two walk, run and move perfectly in synch with one another. The two are so graceful together, it’s almost as if they were dancing.

Its tactical centre obedience one of many way to control the dog has many advantages in a close quarters combat situations?

These skills are also useful for personal protection or just a stroll through London.

via Twisted Sifter