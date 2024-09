Mike Judge Shares the Inspiration Behind the Voices for ‘Beavis and Butthead’ and ‘King of the Hill’

During a 2013 interview, the talented Mike Judge spoke about the inspiration for the voices behind some of his most famous characters from Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill.

Mike Judge does voices from the MTV classic Beavis And Butthead. Including the voice of Hank Hill (Mr. Anderson)