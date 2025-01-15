Bassist Mike Gordon of Phish Shows How He Makes Music With His ‘Meowdulator’ Synth Guitar Pedal
Mike Gordon, the bass player for Phish and devoted cat lover, shared how he incorporates his Meowdulator, an adorable feline-themed synth guitar pedal that meows like a cat when strings are played, into his music, showing how it worked.
Mike Gordon of Phish showing off his Meowdulator in his new rig rundown!
The pedal, which was created by B’s Music Shop in Mount Pleasant, Michigan and Cusack Music in Holland, Michigan is now available for purchase.