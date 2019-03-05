Midsommar, An Eerie Film About a Swedish Summer Festival Gone Wrong by the Director of ‘Hereditary’

In the film Midsommer, an American couple makes their way over to Sweden to join a friend for a traditional summer festival that takes place in the friend’s hometown. Unfortunately, the relaxing scene they envisioned quickly devolves into a frightening, brutish experience that none of them saw coming.

A couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend’s rural hometown for its fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

The movie was conceived, written and directed by filmmaker Ari Aster, the great mind behind the 2018 blockbuster horror hit Hereditary. The film is being released by A24 Films on August 3, 2019.