Middle School Band Covers ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’

Drummer Jasper Hughes posted footage of his middle school band doing a truly badass cover of the classic Guns ‘N Roses ballad “Sweet Child O’ Mine”. The performance, which took place at a local church before the holidays, was their largest concert of the year.

For my school’s “holiday” concert, our band director thought that it would be fun if we were to do a cover of the famous Guns N’ Roses song, “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” …The holiday concert is the biggest performance of the year, with about every family at the school attending. To fit all of these people, the concert takes place in a giant church near our school. Needless to say, playing this song for such a large crowd was immensely fun.

The band has covered other famous songs from different musical genres. One such example is “Take Five” by Dave Brubeck Quartet.