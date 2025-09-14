Middle Aged Jam Band Performs a Fantastic Cover of ‘Time Warp’ from ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

The Middle Aged Dad Jam Band performed a fantastic cover of the iconically seductive Rocky Horror Picture Show song “Time Warp” in almost-full costume, with longtime Laughing Squid friend Kestrin Pantera as Magenta, Ken Marino as Riff-Raff, and singer Beth Dover as Columbia.

Let’s do the time warp again!

There’s a funny story about how this song connects to Kestrin joining the band.

This song was played at the band’s first show, ever, in a driveway in Pasadena on Halloween 2022. Kestrin happened to be walking by, fully costumed, with a group of trick-or-treaters and hundreds of other revelers. They stopped to listen as The Time Warp began, and she soon realized the lead singer (anonymous man in a clown costume) didn’t know the song. She sang along, trying to help him out, at which point the lead guitar player handed her a mic. She sang the with the band on the spot (not knowing who any of them were), and that was how she came to know and join the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band. This video is a shout-out to that day.”

Original ‘Time Warp’ From ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’