A Fascinating Interactive Exploration of the Microscopic World That Lives Under the Ice of Antarctica

Space and science author Ariel Waldman led a five-week expedition to Antarctica to learn about the microscopic flora and fauna that lives under the ice in the region. The results of the information she gathered were compiled and put into an interactive form in the appropriately titled “Life Under the Ice”. Users can scroll through and learn about the various microbes that Waldman and her team discovered.

Here’s the five-part series featuring Waldman’s documentation of the expedition and how she collected data.

