Artist With Background in Neurology Etches Microscopic Interpretations of Brain Patterns Onto Gold Leaf

A creative episode of SciFri takes a look at Dr. Greg Dunn who embodies a rare combination of talents in both art and science, specifically neurology. Using that experience, Dunne creates beautifully realistic, microscopic Japanese-inspired gold leaf etchings. Each piece gives a glimpse into how Dunn sees the organization of neurons within patterns of the brain. These etchings resemble a cluster of trees upon first glance, but a closer look reveals something more.

The only difference between a landscape of a forest and a landscape of the brain is that you need a microscope to see one but not the other.

