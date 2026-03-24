The Alarming Effects of Microplastics on the Human Body

An alarming TED-Ed lesson, written by Emma Bryce and animated by AIM Creative Studios, explains the three ways microplastics can enter the human body.

Plastic is everywhere. It’s in our clothes, our food, the air we breathe. And plastic is now also in our bodies. Micro and nanoplastics generally enter our bodies in one of three ways: the air, our skin, and what we eat and drink.

The lesson also explains what effects these nanoparticles have on the human body.

Once inside, nanoplastics are small enough to pass through most cell membranes settle deep in our tissues. Our bodies recognize these invader and trigger inflammation to remove the foreign particles. But since our natural defenses can’t break down plastic, the inflammatory response can trigger repeatedly, causing long term damage.

While these plastics are ubiquitous, Bryce suggests how to reduce this unintentional ingestion.