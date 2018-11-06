Michigan and Penn State Marching Bands Perform a Brilliantly Coordinated Game of Thrones Halftime Show

During the Michigan Wolverines vs Penn State Nittany Lions NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on November 3, 2018, the talented marching bands from each school came together in a brilliantly choreographed halftime performance that paid tribute to the the HBO show Game of Thrones.

Despite the fact that the schools are several hundred miles away from each other, the bands managed to coordinate their collaborative formations beautifully while playing songs from the series.

The Michigan Marching Band & Penn State Blue Band halftime performance:

“Game of Thrones”

Main Title

Rains of Castamere/Light of the Seven

Reign/Spoils of War

Winds of Winter/Mhysa

