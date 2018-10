Tracy, California music teacher Tom BetGeorge and the team at Magical Light Shows decorated BetGeorg’s house with tens of thousands LED lights to put on his annual spooktacular Halloween show. The theme for Halloween 2018 is the “Best of Michael Jackson” and features a keyboard that plays real notes.

Still some of the best music ever written transformed into a Halloween Light Show for the whole family! I hope you like it! (Yes – those are all the real notes on the piano :P)