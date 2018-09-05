Why the Michael Jackson Song ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’ Has Remained Timeless for So Many Years

Video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter took a reflective look at the timelessness of Michael Jackson’s 1979 song “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough“. This was the first of Jackson’s crossover songs and has remained extremely popular due to the combination of different rhythms, syncopation and the rich layer of instruments propelling the song forward.

in the late 70s Jackson’s pop domination was far from a foregone conclusion, but behind the scenes he was paying attention to the changing trends in music and in the mid to late 70s there was one trend that was growing faster than any other …It was number one on the soul charts, but more importantly it was a pop hit. It was inspired by disco and funk, but it was more than that …when we listen to the song now it doesn’t carry the historical baggage of disco.