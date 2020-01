Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Musician Beeble quite humorously and cleverly replaced most of the instruments in the Michael Jackson song “Billy Jean” with several different variants of a spring door stopper. Beeble recorded each sound the stopper made, programmed it into a keyboard synthesizer and let it play.