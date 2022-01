Two Matching Teslas ‘Dance’ In Perfect Synchronisation to ‘Beat It’ by Michael Jackson in a Custom Light Show

Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows, who normally decorates his house in Tracy, California with thousands of LED lights during Halloween and Christmas, programmed both his and his neighbor’s matching Teslas to “dance” in perfect synchronization to the Michael Jackson song “Beat It”. This spontaneous show included not only the car lights but the trunks as well.

My neighbor and I decided to have our Tesla’s do a dance-off with our cars :)

Tesla founder Elon Musk liked the video.