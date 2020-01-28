Child Survivor of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp Shares a Message of Hope for Future Generations

“Gam zeh ya’avor” …This too shall pass”.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp on January 28, 2020 (International Holocaust Remembrance Day), AARP shared an incredibly poignant and powerful video featuring Holocaust survivor and author Michael Bornstein. Bornstein, who was one of only 52 children to survive such horrific circumstances, shares his experience, his tremendous loss at the hands of the Nazis, his mother’s wise words and a message of hope for generations to come.

The Holocaust did not start by killing millions of Jews. It started by making jokes about Jews, gypsies, about LGBT communities. The Nazis, they were bullies and they were murderers. I think it’s important to be kind to people. They will respect you if you respect them. Education is the antidote to the hatred that we are seeing today. …What would I say to a denier or a Nazi today? Well, I would say that evil didn’t win. Hate didn’t win.

Holocaust survivor Michael Bornstein was only 4 years old when #Auschwitz was liberated. 75 years later, he shares his story. https://t.co/TbaoGlQYpQ #HolocaustRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/qPf5MIPf4A — AARP (@AARP) January 27, 2020

In the accompanying article, Bornstein also shared his concern for those very same generations.

Those of us who were there need to testify to what happens when evil and bigotry go ignored. I definitely think something like the Holocaust could happen again. People are people, and there are dictators in this world. If they need a scapegoat, they can find a scapegoat. And I’m very concerned about a 2018 study that found that two-thirds of Americans ages 18 to 34 didn’t know what Auschwitz is. The only way we’re going to stop the divisiveness in this world is to remember what happened and realize that we’re all in this together.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips