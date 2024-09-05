Photographer Builds an Entire Village For the Family of Mice Living in His Back Garden

When photographer Gez Robinson discovered that a family of mice was living in his garden, he built an adorable village to accommodate them. He started this project to connect with his father who has dementia.

I showed my dad who’s got dementia. He would count the mice when they pop the heads out and I would see how much it would make him smile. It was absolutely heartwarming. …The mouse family really showed me a way to connect with me Dad.

Robinson calls the mice that live there the Bramble Family, because they live amongst the blackberry brambles in his garden. He’s also created a perfect backdrop for photos he takes, for his grandson to enjoy and to give himself a bit of serenity.

I know lots of people consider them as pests, but they give me so much joy…I was inspired to do something special for the mice I started to build them small little houses…. then it became a small whole village within the garden….it’s like a mini nature reserve in your back garden.