Teacher Demonstrates Rhythm Basics by Tapping to a Metronome on a Page of Musical Notes

Music teacher Debora Noemi very cleverly showed how to learn the basics of rhythm by tapping to a metronome on a piece of paper showing musical notes that responded to the beat she was tapping. She set the metronome at 66 bpm (beats per minute) and then at 80 bpm.

(translated) Now let’s do a simple workout for everyone to do! We will try? Metronome 66 bpm

Shall we do this exercise too? I used the metronome in 80! Start slower and gradually increase!

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

