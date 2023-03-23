An Amazing Live Demonstration of Real-Time Facial Model Animation Using an iPhone Camera

Epic Games debuted their updated MetaHuman Animator for Unreal Engine 5 with real-time facial model animation using an iPhone camera. Performance capture actress Melina Juergens, who played Suena in the game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, acted out three different emotions: scared, angry, and knowing (with a look). The team processed the video of Juergen and replicated it to near perfection in less than five minutes.

