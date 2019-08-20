The Fascinating Process of Detailing a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL That Hasn’t Been Washed in 37 Years

Larry Kosilla of AMMO Auto Care in New York City travelled out to New Jersey to help his client David surprise his father in an effort to convince him to restore the 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL that had been sitting in his garage, untouched for 37 years. During this time an enormous amount of dust, mold and other things grew and gathered in and under the car. David thought that cleaning the car would help sway his father to see the value in restoration for posterity.

Kosilla, with help from his friend Dan, set about fully detailing the classic car. Along the way, he clearly explained each step of the fascinating process, offering helpful advice, hints and why he made the decisions he made. He finished cleaning and polishing the car as David’s father arrived home. Upon seeing the car professionally detailed, father was immediately convinced that restoring it for his grandchildren was a good idea.