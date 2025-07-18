The Death Clock – A Digital Memento Mori Clock That Counts Down the Seconds You Have Left to Live

Michael Stevens of VSauce passionately opined that humans need to seize the day, noting how we are now creating ghosts of ourselves by witnessing life through devices instead of experiencing it firsthand. To drive this point home, Stevens worked with the Inq Factory to create a digital memento mori clock that counts down the hours, minutes, and seconds of life. The clock is aptly called “The Death Clock” and is available for pre-order.

A clock that counts down the seconds you have left to live. A modern twist on the medieval memento mori — a reminder that time is fleeting.

Belgian tech artist Dries Depoorter previously created Shortlife, a clock that acts as a remind that life is short using percentages.

A clock to remind you that life is short. ‘ShortLife’ is a small device showing how much percent of your life is completed based on your life expectancy…based on average number in your country provided by the World Health Organization (WHO).

