Medieval Style Remixes of Star Wars Music

Cinematic musician Samuel Kim has taken some of the most legendary music from Star Wars films and series and remixed them as if they were being played on medieval instruments. Included in Kim’s playlist are the iconic “The Imperial Suite” and “The Imperial March”.
Check out my Medieval Style of Imperial Suite & Imperial March!
Amazing Artwork by @JR_Bartok !#StarWars #DarthVader #medievalstarwars #Bardcore #rogueone #imperialmarch pic.twitter.com/0r7UGAZaQT
— Samuel Kim (@samuelkimmusic) July 30, 2020
