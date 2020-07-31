Medieval Style Remixes of Star Wars Music

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cinematic musician Samuel Kim has taken some of the most legendary music from Star Wars films and series and remixed them as if they were being played on medieval instruments. Included in Kim’s playlist are the iconic “The Imperial Suite” and “The Imperial March”.

