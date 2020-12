Musician Beedle the Bardcore performed an incredible 90 minute medley of Hip Hop covers using traditional medieval instruments. Included in the list of artists covered are Wu-Tang Clan, Eminem, Coolio & L.V, 2Pac, The Fugees, and many others. Beedle also posted several covers separately on Instagram.

Mine own medieval; fantasy orchestra presents a 90-minute Medieval Bardcore Hip Hop Mixtape for the enjoyment of knights, ladies, and fine fellows of the realm.