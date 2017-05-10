Laughing Squid

A Shield Shaped Medieval Cutting Board With Battle Axe and Spear Blades

ThinkGeek is featuring a shield shaped medieval cutting board that comes with stainless steel battle axe and spear blades for cutting. The rubberwood board allows you to slice your cheese and salami while all of your royal subjects, friends, and family feast.

Whether you like to pretend that your cheese embodies your mortal enemies, or you just like to play executioner de fromage, this Medieval Cheese Board sets the scene. The shield-shaped rubberwood chopping board will handle any de brie you have left after your feast, and the raclette of battle axes and a spear made from 420 stainless steel blades with beechwood handles nestle snugly in their stand, always at the ready. It’s so gouda, your next wine and cheese event may take a decidedly feudal turn. (read more)

