ThinkGeek is featuring a mechanical wooden combination lock safe kit, created by UGEARS, that allows you to use each of the 179 scored pieces to build your very own personal safe for storing precious items.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page at on
ThinkGeek is featuring a mechanical wooden combination lock safe kit, created by UGEARS, that allows you to use each of the 179 scored pieces to build your very own personal safe for storing precious items.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.