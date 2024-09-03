Mechanic Rescues Kitten Trapped Inside the Engine of a Mercedes Benz

Sherwood Cooke, owner of Royalty Auto Service in Saint Marys, Georgia, very carefully reached in to the engine of a Mercedes Benz to rescue a tiny kitten who had gotten stuck in a rather hard to reach area after someone heard her mewing during a test drive. Cooke donned a pair of gloves and reached in blindly, removed the kitten from underneath the car. The kitten was scared but unharmed.

I got you, I got you. You’re safe now. You don’t want to be up there. I got you don’t want to be in here.

Tinker, the shop dog, was there to greet the new arrival and it now appears that Royalty Auto has a new member of the family.

We named her Mercedes.