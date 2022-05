Beatboxer Performs Each Part of a Beautiful Middle Eastern Song Using Only His Mouth and Throat

Multitalented beatboxer and vocalist MB14 (Mohamed Belkhir) performed each distinctive part of a beautiful Middle Eastern song using only his mouth and throat while appearing on the French television show En Aparté.

(Translated) Outstanding beatbox demo by MB14.

Here are some more examples of MB14’s incredible talent.

He also does impressions.

via Digg