Actress Mayim Bialik Explains How DNA Works From Her Own Unique Perspective as a Scientist Mama

Big Bang Theory actress and scientist Mayim Bialik fondly explained the concept of DNA, how DNA works and what DNA does. In doing so, Bialik employed her unique perspective as a self-described “scientist mama” to talk about the DNA makeup of her two sons.

My first born son is a genetic anomaly. He’s colorblind. He scans people’s faces for emotions to help regulate. …My second born is a lefty. …He was born understanding perspective. …There are so many things I don’t understand. …But I understand my sons’ similarities and differences the way only a scientist mama can. I understand DNA.


