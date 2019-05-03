Laughing Squid

Jedi Meteorologist Gives Forecast For May the Fourth

In celebration Star Wars Day, Jedi meteorologist Grace Legge from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology provided a forceful weather forecast for the region that included a wish to each of her viewers “May the Fourth be with you”.





