Max Park Breaks World Record by Solving a 3×3 Rubik’s Cube in 3.13 Seconds

Rubik’s Ambassador Max Park shattered the Guinness World Record for the “fastest time to solve a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube” when he solved a Rubik’s Cube in an astonishing 3.13 seconds. The previous record was set at 3.47 seconds in 2018. The amazing feat took place on June 12, 2023, in Long Beach, California.

Park and fellow fast-solver Feliks Zemdegs were both featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary The Speed Cubers.

This documentary captures the extraordinary twists and turns in the journeys of Rubik’s Cube-solving champions Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs .