Pianist Plays an Amazing Mashup of the Peanuts Theme ‘Linus and Lucy’ With the Theme From ‘Friends’

April: "What would a mashup of the @FriendsTV and @Snoopy Peanuts theme songs sound like?"

My brother in law Andy: pic.twitter.com/sYwqF2wcwV — drew olanoff (@yoda) August 3, 2020

Musician Andy Larson, who is brother-in-law to Laughing Squid friend Drew Olanoff, performed an amazing piano mashup of the iconic Peanuts theme song “Linus and Lucy” with the equally iconic Friends theme song “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts.

This clever mashup was inspired by a face mask worn by April Conyers Olanoff.