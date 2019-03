DJ Cummerbund has quite seamlessly stitched together a masterful mashup combining the Depeche Mode song “Personal Jesus” with “Happy Together” by The Turtles. Also making appearances in this clever consolidation is Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Britney Spears, King Kong Bundy and musician Gunhild Carling.

This amalgamation was suggested to me a while back by a moon goblin during my travels on the astral plane.