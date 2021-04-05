A Danceable Mashup of 60 Hit Songs From 1999

In the final installment of their 1990s series of “Thursday Mashups”, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet remixed more than 60 hit songs from 1999 into a 3½ minute dance song.

Samples of more than 60 songs from 1999 mixed together into one 3½-minute song by The Hood Internet. Featuring: 702, Aimee Mann, Alice Deejay, American Football, Aphex Twin, B.G., Backstreet Boys, Basement Jaxx, Beck, Blink 182, The Bloodhound Gang, Chemical Brothers, Christina Aguilera, Citizen King, Dead Prez, Destiny’s Child, Dido, The Dismemberment Plan, DMX, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, Eiffel 65, Eminem, Fiona Apple, The Flaming Lips, Foo Fighters, Guided by Voices, Hot Boys ft. Big Tymers, Jay-Z and UGK, Jennifer Lopez, Kelis, Le Tigre, Len, Lit, Macy Gray, The Magnetic Fields, Mariah Carey and Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Nas, Eve and Q-Tip, Moby, Montell Jordan, Mr. Oizo, Nas, Nine Inch Nails, No Doubt, Ol’ Dirty Bastard (feat. Kelis), Q-Tip, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Santana (feat. Rob Thomas), Sigur Rós, Sisqo, Smash Mouth, Tal Bachman, TLC, Vertical Horizon, Wilco

Brink and Reidell came back on April Fool’s Day with a second remix that first appeared concerned about the Y2K Millennium bug and then got a little confused as to what year was being represented.