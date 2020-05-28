A ‘Gigantic’ Remix of 50 Hit Songs That’s ‘Fresh For ’88’

As part of their Thursday music series, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet compiled 50 hit song music videos from 1988 and remixed them into a “Gigantic” three-minute mashup that’s “Fresh for ’88, you suckers”.

Featuring: The Bangles, Big Daddy Kane, Billy Ocean, Bobby Brown, Boogie Down Productions, Boy Meets Girl, Cocteau Twins, Danzig, Enya, Erasure, Escape Club, Fine Young Cannibals, Freddie Jackson, Fugazi, Guns N’ Roses, Information Society, Jeffrey Osborne, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, L’Trimm, The La’s, Living Colour, MC Lyte, Metallica, Mike + The Mechanics, Milli Vanilli, N.W.A, Neneh Cherry, New Edition, New Kids On the Block, Paula Abdul, Pixies, Poison, Primitives, Prince, Public Enemy, R.E.M., Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, Robert Palmer, Roxette, Slick Rick, Steve Winwood, Talk Talk, They Might Be Giants, Tracy Chapman, U2, Whitney Houston.