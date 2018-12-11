A Mesmerizing Mashup of 2018 Movie Trailers

Video editor Louis Plamondon aka Sleepy Skunk has released his annual movie trailer mashup for the year 2018. This year’s mashup is incredibly seamless and quite mesmerizing at times, particularly due to the soundtrack. Some of the film trailers Plamondon used include Alpha, A Quiet Place, Hereditary, Mortal Engines, Avengers: Infinity War, Mandy, Beautiful Boy and Crazy Rich Asians, just to name a very few.
