Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Mesmerizing Mashup of 2018 Movie Trailers

by at on

Video editor Louis Plamondon aka Sleepy Skunk has released his annual movie trailer mashup for the year 2018. This year’s mashup is incredibly seamless and quite mesmerizing at times, particularly due to the soundtrack. Some of the film trailers Plamondon used include Alpha, A Quiet Place, Hereditary, Mortal Engines, Avengers: Infinity War, Mandy, Beautiful Boy and Crazy Rich Asians, just to name a very few.

Happy holidays moviebuffs!

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP