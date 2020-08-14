Maru the Cat Does an Adorable Headstand While Sitting Inside a Clear Plastic Container

Maru (previously), the infamously tiny space fitting feline and his equally famus sister Hana both approached two boxes that were set out in the middle of the living room and immediately took their respective places. Maru chose the transparent container, similar to the one that turns him into liquid, while Hana chose a solid cardboard box.

Hana spent little time getting comfortable with her head sticking outside the box, while Maru decided to turn himself over in a furry headstand as if to dig himself further into the security of the box.