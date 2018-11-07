Animated Squishy Squidgies Loudly Interact With Hard Surfaces While Being Pulled Downward by Gravity

3D Artist Martín Salfity has created a wonderful animation that features colorful squishy squidgies loudly interacting with all sorts of hard surfaces. Particularly satisfying are the “splats”, “splashes” and “splooges” that are emitted by the squidgies while being pulled ever downward by gravity.

The idea behind this experimental project is to simply observe the contrasting interaction between the organic, squidgy creatures with the hard surfaced environments. Gravity is the force that makes them move, collide and unpredictably behave around colourful scenarios.