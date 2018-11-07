Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Animated Squishy Squidgies Loudly Interact With Hard Surfaces While Being Pulled Downward by Gravity

by at on

Hardcore Squidgie

3D Artist Martín Salfity has created a wonderful animation that features colorful squishy squidgies loudly interacting with all sorts of hard surfaces. Particularly satisfying are the “splats”, “splashes” and “splooges” that are emitted by the squidgies while being pulled ever downward by gravity.

The idea behind this experimental project is to simply observe the contrasting interaction between the organic, squidgy creatures with the hard surfaced environments. Gravity is the force that makes them move, collide and unpredictably behave around colourful scenarios.

via designboom



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP