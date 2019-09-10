Laughing Squid

An Insecure Sensitive Monster Struggles to Get Along in a World Specifically Made for Humans

In the short film “Martha the Monster”, a congenial but insecure monster named Martha, a part-time actor who’s trying to make it in stand-up comedy, finds that her bid to assimilate into a world made specifically for humans isn’t working out too well. After a disastrous night with a confident strange monster, Martha learns that embracing her differentness helps her get along far better than trying to fit in.

In a world where humans live alongside monsters, Martha finds herself stuck with a major identity crisis.

The film was written and directed by Christopher Weekes and stars Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Kailah Cabanas, Nicholas Brown and Krew Boylan.

