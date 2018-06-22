On a technology-infused episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) talked about his pro Ultimate Frisbee career, shared headphone advice, and ate progressively spicier vegan wings while being interviewed by Sean Evans.
