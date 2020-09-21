Mark Hamill and Sir Patrick Stewart Battle Over What to Order For Dinner in Amusing Series of Uber Eats Ads

In an amusing ad campaign for Uber Eats, beloved actors Mark Hamill and Sir Patrick Stewart engage each other in seemingly contentious battles in regard to what they should order for dinner. In the first ad, the two men are out for blood with a bat and a paddle before they get hung up on the word “daddy”.

Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill, two legendary cultural icons, come together to settle the greatest debate of all time – what’s for dinner?

In the second ad, Stewart gets distracted by his “chicken tikka masala with garlic naan” delivery and throws a slight tantrum after he loses a game of Connect Four to Hamill.

Two cultural icons enter, one cultural icon leaves. Well, technically, two cultural icons leave but only one leaves as the winner of a children’s game.

In the third ad, while Hamill is paying attention to his order of “roasted cauliflower tacos with spicy chipotle sauce”, Stewart scores a winning goal in a game of air hockey.

Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart are both legends, and there’s only one way to determine who’s best. That’s right, air hockey.

So far, the score is even.