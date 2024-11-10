An Adorably Chilling Mashup of ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Combined With ‘The Shining’

Toronto filmmaker Mark Cannataro quite amusingly created an adorably chilling mashup that places Mario and other characters from Super Mario Bros. into the halls of the Overlook Hotel, where he encountered challenges from pivotal scenes from the 1980 Stanley Kubrick film The Shining.

This includes the axe through the door, the iconic rug, Room 237, the sudden appearance of the twins, blood pouring from the elevators, and the photo at the end.

Super Mario SunSHINING

