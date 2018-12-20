Laughing Squid

Mario and Fafa of ‘Glove and Boots’ Really Try to Be Nice To Each Other In Order to Impress Santa Claus

In a holiday themed episode of the newly re-launched children’s version of Glove and Boots, characters Mario and Fafa try their hardest to be really nice to each other in order to impress Santa Claus.

Unfortunately, there was the small issue about Mario’s gift and the mustard that was on that gift. Luckily Santa came along to let them both know that they were both good at heart despite their spats and offered an answer to the mustard.

In order to impress Santa, Mario and Fafa try to out-nice each other.




